Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

