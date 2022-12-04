Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $937,850.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nexstar Media Group Price Performance
Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.
Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.