Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $937,850.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.69 and a one year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,313,000 after acquiring an additional 26,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

