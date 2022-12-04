Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells $1,444,381.12 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 37,656 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,904,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

