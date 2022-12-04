JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price to €220.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €250.00 ($257.73) to €220.00 ($226.80) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PDRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($263.92) to €277.00 ($285.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 227.83.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDF opened at 194.40 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of 164.11 and a 12-month high of 246.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 181.06 and a 200-day moving average of 184.92.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

