JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) PT Lowered to €28.00

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €29.00 ($29.90) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JDE Peet’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €32.00 ($32.99) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

JDE Peet’s Stock Performance

JDEPF opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It offers multi-serve coffee, and single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules; and pads and pods, instant coffee, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, various leaf and packaged tea, and professional tea products, as well as rents or sells professional solutions and complementary coffee systems.

