Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to €66.50

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €66.50 ($68.56) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.49.

CCEP opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $153,833,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

