Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.11) to GBX 830 ($9.93) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.25) to GBX 920 ($11.01) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BTVCY opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

