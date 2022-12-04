COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CICOY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.
COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend
About COSCO SHIPPING
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.