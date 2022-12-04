New Work (OTC:XINXF) Price Target Raised to €200.00

New Work (OTC:XINXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €172.00 ($177.32) to €200.00 ($206.19) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of New Work from €222.00 ($228.87) to €165.00 ($170.10) in a report on Friday, November 4th.
New Work Stock Performance
OTC XINXF opened at $152.04 on Thursday. New Work has a 1-year low of $57.94 and a 1-year high of $203.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74.
About New Work
New Work SE operates professional networking platforms in Germany and internationally. It operates through B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, and B2B Marketing Solutions & Events segments. The B2C segment serves XING members who use xing.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com or internations.org to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.
