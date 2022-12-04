Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$61.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:TECK opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $16,487,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

