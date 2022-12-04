Berenberg Bank Trims Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Target Price to GBX 2,600

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRNWF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Future in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of FRNWF opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Future has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Further Reading

