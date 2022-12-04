Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) PT Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.30 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zhihu Stock Up 33.3 %

ZH opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 6,279,087 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zhihu by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

