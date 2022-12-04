Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

