Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $29.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after purchasing an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,924,000 after buying an additional 229,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,416 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

