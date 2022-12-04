Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bear Creek Mining Price Performance

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

