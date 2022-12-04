Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Wayfair to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $240.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 12.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.