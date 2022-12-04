Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider's stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

