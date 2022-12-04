Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.40.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $72.84 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

