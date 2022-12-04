RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
RCM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
