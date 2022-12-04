RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Director Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Genovese sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $145.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,168 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 192,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

