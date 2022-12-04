Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $353,100.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allen Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Allen Parker sold 9,514 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $349,924.92.

Z stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

