Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) VP Sells $287,181.51 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Atkore Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ATKR stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
