Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Head-To-Head Contrast

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 4.31 -$4.31 million N/A N/A Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.42 $3.86 million $1.04 16.04

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -278.85% -57.42% -40.92% Pro-Dex 8.97% 16.75% 8.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares NEXGEL and Pro-Dex's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.7% of NEXGEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NEXGEL and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

NEXGEL currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 316.67%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.84%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats NEXGEL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

