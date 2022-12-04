Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) versus Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Critical Review

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Marathon Oil pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Evolution Petroleum has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Evolution Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 2 5 9 1 2.53 Evolution Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $33.44, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Evolution Petroleum has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Evolution Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $5.47 billion 3.45 $946.00 million $5.21 5.71 Evolution Petroleum $108.93 million 2.23 $32.63 million $1.13 6.37

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil 46.11% 27.76% 17.48% Evolution Petroleum 29.36% 55.75% 32.23%

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Evolution Petroleum on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. The company also holds interests in the Hamilton Dome field covering 5,908 acres located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; Barnett Shale field covering an area of 123,777 acres located in North Texas; Williston Basin covering an area of 148,480 acres located in North Dakota; Jonah Field covering an area of 5,280 acres located in Sublette County, Wyoming; and small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

