Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2022

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,393,298 shares in the company, valued at $103,210,440.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,326,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,950 shares of company stock worth $668,455 and sold 16,721 shares worth $292,502. 71.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.