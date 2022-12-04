Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Short Interest Update

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $308,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,393,298 shares in the company, valued at $103,210,440.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,326,647.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,950 shares of company stock worth $668,455 and sold 16,721 shares worth $292,502. 71.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.