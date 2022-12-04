Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $238.00.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.55.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $266.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.53.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

