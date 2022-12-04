Citigroup Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $270.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $273.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

