Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $11.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

ADT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 1.83.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ADT will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -350.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in ADT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,558 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ADT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,452 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in ADT by 9.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,200 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ADT by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

