B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Price Performance

BGS stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.99 million, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.31. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -339.28%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

