Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 930,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAND opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

