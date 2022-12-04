Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 930,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LAND opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 69,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading

