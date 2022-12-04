Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 10.7% in November

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 930,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LAND opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $716.90 million, a PE ratio of -62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Gladstone Land Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
