Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CYXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cyxtera Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1,555.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 111.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 271,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 340,469 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

