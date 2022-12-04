Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

