Citigroup Initiates Coverage on GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.28.
GoodRx Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of GDRX opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $42.87.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
