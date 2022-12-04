Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

