TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPVG. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.9 %

TPVG stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $457.93 million, a P/E ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 800.04%.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,437 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

