Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.50. 893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Specifically, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,412. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -422.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

