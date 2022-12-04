Analysts Set Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Target Price at $11.80

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

