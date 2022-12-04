Comparing Douglas Elliman (DOUG) and Its Peers

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Douglas Elliman to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22% Douglas Elliman Competitors 1.44% -2.36% -0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman Competitors 66 396 620 13 2.53

Dividends

Douglas Elliman presently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.38%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than its peers.

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Douglas Elliman pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 31.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion $98.84 million 10.00 Douglas Elliman Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 5.79

Douglas Elliman’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

