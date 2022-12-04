HC Wainwright Trims Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Target Price to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Portage Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Portage Biotech by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.

