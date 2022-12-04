HC Wainwright Trims Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Target Price to $21.00

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Portage Biotech from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Portage Biotech Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Portage Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors.
