The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,412. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

