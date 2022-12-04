Reviewing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcellx and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 8 0 3.00 argenx 0 2 11 1 2.93

Arcellx presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.46%. argenx has a consensus target price of $440.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Arcellx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcellx is more favorable than argenx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$64.97 million ($44.41) -0.46 argenx $539.42 million 41.26 -$408.27 million ($17.19) -23.40

This table compares Arcellx and argenx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Arcellx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcellx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -68.99% -42.26% argenx -295.08% -49.53% -44.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Arcellx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcellx beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study. The company is also developing immunology innovation programs, including cusatuzumab for hematological cancer, as well as high risk MDS; ARGX-119, an antibody that targets muscle-specific tyrosine kinase stage; ARGX-117 for severe autoimmune indications; ARGX-118 for airway inflammation; and ARGX-120 to treat autoimmune diseases. In addition, its partnered product candidates include ARGX-115 for the treatment of cancer; ARGX-112 to treat interleukin-22 receptor; and ARGX-114, an antibody directed against the MET receptor. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

