Oppenheimer Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Okta to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised Okta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.59.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.18. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $244.18.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Okta by 49.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Okta by 22.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 768.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 74.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

