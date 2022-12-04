Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.44 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,498,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

