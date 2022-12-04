Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.67) to GBX 3,500 ($41.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($47.85) to GBX 4,100 ($49.05) in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($37.68) to GBX 3,165 ($37.86) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,685.00.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

