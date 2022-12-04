Morgan Stanley Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.92.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

