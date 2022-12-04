Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $462.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $496.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $407.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $684.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.