Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $731,040.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,974 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $357,183.12.

On Friday, November 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,026 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $539,327.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Thursday, November 10th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.39. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $113.39.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

