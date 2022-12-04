Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.45.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.3 %
EQNR stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53.
Equinor ASA Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
Further Reading
