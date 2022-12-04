Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EQNR. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.3 %

EQNR stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

