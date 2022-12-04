L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded L’Oréal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Oréal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $372.89.

LRLCY stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.37. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $97.47.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

