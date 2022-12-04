Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($59.79) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellnex Telecom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.35.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

