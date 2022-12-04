Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Givaudan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Givaudan from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Givaudan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,180.00.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Givaudan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $105.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.