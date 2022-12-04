Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
Azure Power Global Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.72.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
