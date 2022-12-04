Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Azure Power Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $257.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

